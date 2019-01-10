Man assaults bus driver, conductor in Gurugram for overtaking his dumper truck

A man was arrested for allegedly stopping a bus ferrying around 30 people and assaulting its driver and conductor in an apparent case of road rage in Sohna on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accused, 30-year-old Kallu, is a dumper truck driver, said police. The issue apparently flared up when the bus overtook the dumper.

The driver of the bus, 37-year-old Budhram told the police that he was ferrying passengers from Palwal to Dharuhera in Gurugram. The incident, he told police, happened at around 9.15 am when they had reached Sancholi village.

The dumper truck waylaid the bus and its driver Kallu got off. Kallu allegedly called in around 10 people from the village and told Budhram that the bus had almost hit his dumper and started assaulting him and the conductor with sticks.

A man who came in an SUV, tried to save the driver, but the accused hit him and also damaged his car, police said.

Budhram told police that the accused took Rs 18,000 from the conductor and took his watch and also threatened to kill them.

“The issue was about the bus overtaking the dumper. We have arrested the main accused and are trying to nab others involved in the case,” said Dharambir Singh, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigating officer in the case.

The driver and conductor suffered minor injuries and their medical examination were done. Kallu was arrested from Sancholi village.

The police said that Kallu did not have a criminal background and there was no CCTV footage of the incident.

An FIR was registered at Sohna Sadar Police Station under section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), 379B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Sunday, a 32-year-old man, who had come from Aligarh, was allegedly shot dead in a case of road rage in Udyog Vihar.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 11:21 IST