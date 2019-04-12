Man attacks cops, breaks PCR van window with axe

A man allegedly attacked four police officers and broke the window pane of a police vehicle with an axe when the police had gone to his house to settle a dispute in his family in Farrukhnagar Wednesday.

Police said two policemen sustained minor injuries while the uniform of another policeman was torn in the alleged altercation following which the suspect managed to flee.

According to police, the incident took place Wednesday night when a woman, a resident of Sultanpur village, called the women’s helpline (1091) and said her father was beating up her mother.

A police control room (PCR) van, comprising head constables Manoj and Deepak Kumar, constable Sunil and special police officer (SPO) Yashbir, stationed at the Farrukhnagar bus stand went to the spot to look into the complaint.

Police said the suspect allegedly wanted to separate from his wife. When the policemen told him to approach the district court, he started arguing and got agitated.

Deepak Kumar, head constable (HC), Farrukhnagar police station, said after discussing the dispute with the complainant, he returned to the PCR, which was parked outside, when the man came running towards him with an axe in his hand.

“He attacked the police constable who was sitting on the driver’s seat and broke the window pane on the driver’s side with the axe. As the policemen tried to wrest the axe from him, the police constable got his uniform torn and two other officers sustained minor injuries,” Kumar said.

Police said the suspect took advantage of the commotion and managed to escape.

The suspect is yet to be arrested, Krishan Kant, station house officer, (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station, said.

He maintained that a case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and Section 3 (2) of PDPP (Prevention of Damage to Public Property) Act at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 02:10 IST