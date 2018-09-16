Man beats up constable near transport office in Gurugram

A 51-year-old head constable was allegedly attacked and his uniform torn by a man after he debarred the entry of his motorcycle within the premises of the office of Regional Transport Corporation in Bhondsi, the police said on Saturday.

Around 4pm on Friday, the victim, Dalsher Singh, who was on duty at the office of the transport department at Bhondsi objected to the accused entering the premises, as vehicles are not permitted inside, said Mukesh Kumar,SHO, Bhondsi police station. This led to a heated argument, which ended with the accused manhandling the officer and tearing his uniform.

“When I denied him entry, he first threatened to kill me. He then tore my uniform and ran away from the spot,” said Singh.

Singh told the police that he had directions from the senior officials of the office to not allow vehicles within the premises.

An FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police are yet to arrest the accused, although he has been identified.

