Man booked for attacking school bus in Gurugram

In an alleged incident of road rage, a man was booked for pelting stones at a school bus after it brushed against his car in Sector 15 on Monday afternoon, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at 12.30pm near the Huda rest house, when a school bus was ferrying around 30 children of classes 1 to 5 to their homes.

Soon after the contact, the accused allegedly charged at the driver, slapped his helper, broke the front glass and also misbehaved with a teacher, a woman, who tried to intervene and sort out the matter. Police officials said that though no student was injured, they were scared and in a state of panic.

After receiving a complaint from the school principal on Tuesday, the police registered a case at Civil Lines police station under sections 279 , 323, 336 , 427 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. However, the accused is yet to be identified, the police said.

“He slapped the conductor twice and abused the teacher who tried to stop him as the children in the bus were getting scared. He abused the driver and tried to pull him out of the bus. The whole incident has shaken our children, who started crying on witnessing the violence,” the principal had stated in the complaint.

Parveen Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who is conducting the investigation, said, “According to the driver of the bus, of KR Mangalam School, a Brezza car was moving at a high speed towards Jharsa flyover. The bus driver, driving on the left side, tried to evade the car, but it grazed the car that was coming from the opposite direction.”

Police said the man behind the wheel of Brezza, estimated by the complainants to be aged around 60, got furious and got down from the car to confront the bus driver.

“A helper from the bus also got down and apologised, pleading him to the issue go,” said Singh.

Singh said the man slapped the helper and started abusing the driver. “He charged towards the bus and smashed the windshield of the bus with stones. He then moved towards the driver’s side and broke a windowpane with a stone. A female teacher, who was on the bus, tried to reason with him but he insulted and abused her,” said Singh.

Police said the incident lasted over four minutes, before the man drove away in his car. Based on the registration number of the car, the man’s location has been traced to Nuh, but he is yet to be arrested.

Police said the bus driver, identified as Suren Mandal, informed the school authorities, who lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 04:48 IST