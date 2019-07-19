Man booked for harassing 17-year-old on way to school

The police on Wednesday booked a man, suspected to be in his 20s, for allegedly making inappropriate gestures at a 17-year-old girl in Sohna.

According to the police, the suspect, who works at a private laboratory near the residence of the girl, a class 11 student, allegedly harassed her and made inappropriate remarks while she was going to school.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “We received a complaint on Wednesday that a man made lewd gestures at the girl. He works at a private laboratory on the way to the girl’s school. The man is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

The police said that the girl’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Wednesday. In her statement, she told the magistrate that the man made inappropriate gestures at her, police said.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sohna city police station on Wednesday.

Incidents of crimes against minors have been on the rise over the last few months.

On June 27, a 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old at a day care centre.

On July 3, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Sector 5.

On July 7, a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing his 10-year-old daughter in Garhi Harsaru village.

On July 16, a 28-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape a 14-year-old girl in Manesar. The man was arrested and booked.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 04:06 IST