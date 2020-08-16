e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Man booked for molesting minor girl in Gurugram

Man booked for molesting minor girl in Gurugram

gurugram Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man was booked for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl in the Sadar area on Saturday. The police said the suspect is yet to be arrested. The incident took place in 2019 but the FIR was registered on Saturday after the victim, a student of Class 12, shared her ordeal with her family, who then reported the incident to the police.

The police said the suspect is a friend of the victim’s father.

According to the police, the victim told the police that her father is a patient of tuberculosis and has been advised bed rest by doctors. In the police complaint, she said, “My father is recovering at home. One of his friends often used to visit him at home. On some occasions, his friend stayed over for the night at our house. One night in 2019, he touched me inappropriately and molested me. I do not remember the exact date of the incident. I had kept it to myself and did not tell my parents as I was scared.”

The police said on August 6, the victim went to her aunt’s house in Jhajjar and confided in her. Her aunt told her uncle, and the family then reported the incident at the Sadar police station on Saturday.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested and we are conducting raids to trace him.”

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sadar police station, said the police.

