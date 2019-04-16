Man booked for rape on pretext of marriage

A 29-year-old Delhi resident was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman from his neighbourhood on multiple occasions over the last four years after promising to marry her, the police said, adding that they were yet to arrest the suspect.

According to the police, the woman, who works at a private hospital in Delhi, alleged that she had met the suspect in 2014 and the two got into a relationship.

The suspect, she told the police, had promised to marry her and about a year later, established an intimate relationship with her. The police said the suspect took the victim to different guest houses in Gurugram over these four years and allegedly raped her. On Saturday, he took her to a guest house in DLF Phase-2, the police said. The woman filed a complaint against him on Sunday evening.

“The suspect had met the woman’s parents and convinced them that he would marry her. But on Saturday he reneged on his promise. Finding that she had allegedly been cheated, the woman approached the police,” assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said.

The suspect was booked under section 376 (2) (n) and 506 of the IPC at the DLF Phase-2 police station. The police said a hunt is on to trace the suspect.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 06:37 IST