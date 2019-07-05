Man booked for raping woman at her house in Nunhera village

The police on Wednesday booked a man for allegedly raping a woman at her house in Nunhera village in Sohna. Police said the accused man, an acquaintance of the woman’s in-laws, was staying at the victim’s house for the night.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 23 night. The suspect, identified by his first name — Islam, hails from Nuh and was returning to his house from Delhi.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said en route, he stopped at the woman’s house for a brief visit.

“Since it was late, he decided to stay at their house for the night. As per the complainant, she was sleeping next to her three children on the roof of the house, when the suspect called for her. He told her that the cattle had been set loose and asked her to come downstairs,” said the official.

Police said when she was busy looking after the cattle, the man held her hand and forced himself upon her. “She said he sexually assaulted her and later escaped. The complaint was registered on Wednesday,” the official said.

Police said the accused man was yet to be arrested.

The woman’s medical examination was conducted and her statement was recorded before a duty magistrate on Wednesday. A case was registered against him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohna City police station, said police.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 02:27 IST