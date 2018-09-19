Man booked for raping woman friend, blackmailing her with video of crime

A 21-year-old woman, a native of Aurangabad in Bihar, filed a complaint against her friend alleging that he raped her on repeated occasions and blackmailed her by making a video clip and threatening to circulate it on various social media platforms.

Police said the woman, who was staying with her maternal uncle in Delhi, filed a complaint on Monday alleging that the accused took her to his friend’s place in Nawada, Manesar, and raped her.

In the FIR, the woman stated that the accused made a video of the act and threatened that if her family opposed a marital liaison, he would circulate the video on WhatsApp.

The investigating official, requesting anonymity, said the woman had been working at a board-making factory and got acquainted with the accused over three years ago during her stay at her uncle’s place.

“The accused met her in Delhi and later called her to his friend’s house in Manesar, where he allegedly raped her,” said the investigating official.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the women police station in Manesar.

In another incident, an inebriated man, who claimed to be a police officer, allegedly molested a 55-year-old woman in a lane near Patel Nagar in Civil Lines.

Police said the woman was running an errand when the accused, who was reportedly allegedly drunk, allegedly molested her. The investigating official said that when the woman’s son intervened, the accused manhandled him.

“The victim was about to report the matter to the police, when the accused said that he was a police inspector in Faridabad. We are verifying his claims to check his credentials,” said the investigating official, requesting anonymity.

A case was registered at Sector 51 police station.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 04:44 IST