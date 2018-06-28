Man breaks father’s tooth in Gurugram on being asked not to drink grandma’s ‘chilled’ water

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly attacking his father following a tiff over a bottle of chilled water, police said on Wednesday.

Rajkumar, the father of the accused, said that he was attacked after his wife asked their son not to drink a bottle of chilled water as it was for his grandmother. Though police identified the accused as a 25-year-old in the FIR, the family said he was 17 years old.

The incident took place late on Monday night in Feroz Gandhi Colony, near Sector 9, and the FIR was filed in the wee hours of Tuesday, head constable Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, said.

An officer at New Colony Police Station, who was one of the first officers to reach the spot, said that Rajkumar was bleeding from his mouth when police reached the house. “There was blood all over his face and his front tooth was missing. The (accused’s) mother was crying when we reached there,” he said.

When contacted, the father said that on Monday his son came to the house after 9pm and went straight to the terrace. “After a while, he took a bottle of chilled water, which was kept there, and my wife told him that it was for his grandmother and asked him not to drink it,” he said.

“At this, he threw the bottle on the floor and said ‘there is your water’,” he added. Hearing the noise, the father said he went to the terrace and got into an altercation with his son, which escalated.

“He took a piece of brick and hit me on the face and broke my front tooth,” he said. Police said that the family called the police control room and they reached the spot just past 12.

“The father was taken to a hospital where he was medically examined. In the next couple of hours, the boy was arrested near a park in the area,” police said.

When reached out, inspector Ashok Kumar, station house officer of New Colony police station, said the accused was identified as a 25-year-old according to details given by his family.

“If the family gives a certificate proving that he is a minor, we will submit it in court. The court may then send him to the juvenile board,” Kumar said.