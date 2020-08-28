Man challenges Gurugram police to catch him, behind bars in 7 hrs

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:40 IST

Seven hours after a man challenged the Gurugram city police to find him claiming he was all but untraceable, they did.

On August 26, a Sector 18 resident had filed a missing person complaint at the Sector 17/18 police station, stating that his wife had not returned after having left for work a day earlier. The police registered a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement). He had not named any suspects.

The same day, the man received a phone call from his wife’s colleague 30-year-old Krishan Kumar, who is from Rajasthan’s Sikar. “He allegedly told him that his wife was with him,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for the city police.

Soon enough, the man passed on this information to Sector 17/18 station house officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar, who told him to join the investigation. “Then he boasted that he could not be found and challenged the police to find him before cutting the call,” said the spokesperson.

The police team traced his phone number.

Boken said, “The police traced and raided his suspected location in Aliyar, Manesar, but he was not there. He had procured a SIM card from a local retailer in Manesar using forged documents. The police arrested the retailer, who confessed that he had sold the SIM card to Kumar on a fake ID. After further probe, police traced his location to a hotel in Rewari.”

The police said there too, Kumar and the woman had given fake documents at the time of checking in at the hotel.

“Kumar was arrested on Wednesday within seven hours of him challenging the police to locate him. The man’s wife and he are colleagues. They said that they thought since they had procured the SIM card using fake addresses and had given forged documents at the hotel, no one would be able to trace them,” said Boken. “But we did,” he added.

Kumar, the woman and the SIM card retailer, identified as Santosh Kumar, were all arrested and booked under forgery and other related sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).