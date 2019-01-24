Man claims to be Delhi Police cop; refuses to pay toll, abuses staff

A man allegedly abused employees at the Kherki Daula toll plaza and refused to pay toll tax on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 12.30pm when the accused, who was driving a car, was stopped at the toll plaza, while he was on his way from Delhi to Jaipur.

He allegedly told the toll plaza staff that he was a policeman from Delhi.

The incident, captured on video by one of the employees of the toll plaza, was circulated on social media.

In the video, the accused can be seen arguing with the employees and refusing to pay the Rs 65 toll as thoroughfare.

“File a police case, I’m not paying the toll tax,” he can be heard saying in the video.

He is also heard saying in the video that he would just drive through.

A police ID card can be seen lying inside the car in the video, but HT could not verify the authenticity of the ID card independently.

Pardeep Kumar, a police officer from the Kherki Daula police station, acknowledged that the toll plaza officials had reported the matter and showed them a video of the incident, but said that no case had been registered yet.

A spokesperson of the toll operator said in a statement that the accused was a “Delhi Police constable” and he “abused” the employees at the toll and that they had complained to the police.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 13:56 IST