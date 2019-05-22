Man dies after consuming pesticide by mistake

A 40-year-old man died after allegedly consuming pesticide accidentally at his house at Mohammadpur Jharsa village in Sector 37 on Monday night.

According to the police, his family members said that the victim, identified by his first name as Narendra, had been suffering from fever for the past few days, and accidentally consumed the pesticide meant for killing insects instead of his medicine.

Jai Bhagwan, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Sector 37 police station, said, “His family members said that around 8.30 pm, he felt uneasy and reached out for his medicine. Since it was dark, he accidentally took the pesticide kept next to his medicine and soon fell unconscious.”

The police said he was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, where he died during treatment on Tuesday around 7am.

A relative of the family, requesting anonymity, denied the possibility of the man having killed himself, adding, “He accidentally consumed the poisonous substance. He had no problems related to his professional or personal life,” he said.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In another case, a 26-year-old woman died in mysterious circumstances in Sector 10 on Monday evening. The police said the incident was reported around 4.30pm.

The police said she was rushed to a hospital in Sector 9, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Krishan Chander, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Sector 10A police station, said that the woman had been suffering from an undisclosed illness.

“Prima facie, we have ruled out foul play. It is not certain if it is a case of natural death or suicide. The family members of the woman, including her husband and her father, have not alleged any foul play. The victim’s body did not have injury marks,” assistant sub inspector Chander said.

