Man dies in private hospital, family alleges medical negligence

The family of a 48-year-old man, who died in a private hospital on Sohna Road on Wednesday, has accused the hospital authorities of medical negligence. The family filed a written complaint at Sadar police station on Wednesday evening.

According to the family members, the man had been receiving treatment for jaundice at Park Hospital for the last 15 days. The family said that on Wednesday morning, doctors at the hospital told them the man’s condition had become critical and he would have to be admitted in the hospital’s emergency ward.

Naveen Garg, a family member, said, “After moving him to the emergency section, doctors told us his blood pressure was high. They administered an injection to him and he died immediately after.”

Kuldeep Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sadar police station, said, “We have received a written complaint from the family. It is not confirmed if the death took place due to negligence. A post mortem will be conducted on Thursday, and thereafter an investigation into the matter will begin.”

When asked, Park Hospital denied administering an injection or any form of negligence. “The hospital followed best practices to make sure the patient survives. However, his condition had deteriorated and he had suffered a cardiac arrest. We have submitted all evidence to the police,” said a spokesperson for the hospital.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 04:07 IST