Man from Palam Vihar duped of ₹1.36 lakh by a woman he met online, FIR lodged

A resident of Palam Vihar was allegedly duped of ₹1.36 lakh by a woman whom he had met online earlier this year, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place on April 1, but a case was registered on Tuesday after protracted investigation.

According to the complainant, who works at a city-based automobile company, he got acquainted with the woman in March this year. Over the course of next 20 days, they decided to set up a meeting, the police said, adding that when they met the woman allegedly took him to a hotel and spiked his drink, after which he fell unconscious, and she fled with his belongings.

“On April 1, I went to meet her near MG Road Metro station. Later, we booked a room at a hotel on Old Gurugram-Delhi road. At 8.22 pm, we went for dinner and had some drinks. I fell unconscious and woke up the following morning at 9 am to notice that she had fled with my mobile phone and wallet. When I checked with the hotel staff, they informed me that she had left around 2am,” the man said in his complaint.

On checking his bank statement, the man found out that during the night, ₹1,36,429 were withdrawn from his bank account through multiple transactions. The total sum included ₹1,500 cash from his wallet, the police said.

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Ashok of the Palam Vihar police station said, “The accused woman is yet to be arrested. She had told the victim that she was a native of Najafgarh. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 379 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 03:32 IST