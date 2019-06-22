Man duped of more than Rs 16k in online fraud in Gurugram

A private company worker was allegedly duped of Rs 16,510 after he placed an advertisement for selling his desert cooler at an online marketplace where secondhand goods are sold and purchased, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 15 when the man, a resident of Madanpuri, placed an advertisement to sell his desert cooler and the following day, he received a call from a potential buyer.

In the police complaint, the man stated that the buyer agreed to purchase the cooler and a price was agreed upon. “The buyer said that he would send the money online and asked for my number registered with a digital wallet platform. I shared the details with the buyer. After sharing the details, instead of receiving the money, Rs 16,510 was deducted from my account in multiple transactions,” the man said.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66B of the Information Technology Act at Cyber Crime police station on Friday, the police said.

Parmod Kumar, the investigating official, said the suspect had sent the victim a website link and asked him to enter an OTP and other bank account-related details, through which the suspect was able to transfer money to his own account.

“We have registered the case and are conducting the investigation,” Kumar said.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 03:03 IST