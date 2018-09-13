Man duped of Rs 33,000 after son buys shoe-protecting chemical online

A 45-year-old man allegedly lost Rs 33,000 from his bank account after his son bought a shoe protecting chemical worth Rs 2,200 from an online platform, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the online company at Shivaji Nagar police station under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday, said Sandeep, station house officer. Police is yet to make any arrest in connection with the case.

On September 4, Dilbagh Singh’s son purchased a shoe protecting chemical online and paid the money using his father’s debit card. But later, he changed his mind and cancelled the order. He was informed by the online portal that the money paid would be credited to the account within four days, police said.

On Sunday, Singh’s son got a phone call from a man claiming to be from the customer care of the portal.

According to the FIR, the accused then asked him for his banking details, so that the money could be transferred to the bank account.

“The person did not reveal his name but asked my son for the banking details, including the account number, debit card number and PIN, so that a refund could be processed into the account,” Singh told police.

Shortly after the call at 3.30pm on Sunday, the victim got to know that a transaction of Rs 33,712 had been made from the account. Singh said that he blocked the debit card soon after.

