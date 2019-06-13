Man duped of Rs 40k after having his debit card swapped in Laxmi Vihar ATM

A 58-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 40,000 by an unidentified man in Laxmi Vihar after he swapped his ATM card with a replica and withdrew the amount, the police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 9A police station on Tuesday, after preliminary investigations ended, police said.

According to the police, Lal Chand Rohilla, the victim, is an employee in a government college on New Railway road. The incident took place on April 23 around 6pm, when the victim went to an ATM kiosk to withdraw the money.

“I was in a hurry because I had to take my daughter to a doctor. There was a queue in front of the kiosk, so I asked the person inside if I could withdraw before him. He agreed and stood right next to me inside the kiosk. However, after trying at least twice, I was not able to withdraw the cash. Then, the man told me to enter my mobile number (for cardless transaction option) and try to withdraw the money but that did not work out. Finally, he took my ATM card himself and gave it another try without any success,” Rohilla said.

The police said that once the victim reached home, he realised that his ATM card was exchanged with a replica and got his card blocked immediately. However, when he checked his mobile phone, he saw that there were text messages regarding two transactions from his bank account of Rs 20,000 each.

The victim said the bank gave him CCTV camera footage of the incident, and his account statement, both of which he submitted to the police.

Ratan Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 9A police station said, “The suspected man is yet to be arrested. The investigating is on.”

