Man electrocuted, another hurt in Sector 46 in Gurugram

A 36-year-old security guard was electrocuted to death in a Sector 46 residential colony on Sunday evening, police said, adding that the guard died on the spot while another man, who had accompanied the guard, escaped unhurt.

The deceased has been identified by first name Jagmohan from Karauli in Rajasthan. He lived in a rented accommodation in Jharsa village with his wife and three children, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place when Jagmohan, who was on duty at the gate, had gone to switch on a drainage pump to pump out water that had collected in the colony because of rain over the past few days.

“The incident took place in Vista Villas in Sector 46 where the guard was taking a round of the colony with another man around 7 pm. A loose wire protruding from an electric pole near the pump had come in contact with the water, producing a current. The guard was walking barefoot and was wading through water to reach the pump when he was electrocuted. The guard died on the spot, while the man accompanying him fell but did not sustain an injury,” assistant sub-inspector Baljit Singh said.

A case was registered against unknown persons under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station.

However, the victim’s family has alleged negligence on part of the security agency that recruited him, the builder of the colony and the residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Singh, who is the investigating official in the case, said they were investigating any negligence on part of either parties mentioned above.

An RWA member, who did not wish to be named, confirmed that the incident took place inside the colony. He added that the developer was the right party to comment on the matter. However, representatives of the developer could not be reached for a comment despite repeated calls and text messages.

“The post-mortem of the victim was conducted and the body was handed over to the victim’s family,” Singh saif.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 04:44 IST