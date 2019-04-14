Man gets 3-year sentence, Rs 5,000 fine for snatching woman’s purse

A city court on Friday sentenced a man found guilty of snatching a purse from a woman in Sector 5 in July last year, to three years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹5,000.

Additional sessions judge AK Bishnoi, on Friday, pronounced the sentence for 30-year-old Hari Om, a resident of Dharam Colony in Palam Vihar . The accused, who had been out on bail since August last year, was arrested and sent to Bhondsi jail on Friday.

In the event the accused defaults on the fine, he shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and be required to pay an additional fine of ₹5,000, the order stated.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 3, when the woman, a Sector 5 resident, was returning home. When she was near a private school, the motorcycle-borne accused took her at gunpoint, snatched her purse and fled.

“The victim tried to chase him but he managed to escape. The woman had told the police that she could identify the person if produced before her,” Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

According to the police, the accused was arrested two weeks after the incident. He was identified by his motorcycle, which was captured on CCTV camera footage. The victim, who had described the accused to the police, identified him. According to the police, the accused has confessed to the crime.

A case under Section 379B of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under sections of the Arms Act, was registered at Sector 5 police station.

“After his arrest, the youth confessed to his crime and provided details of a few more snatching cases in old Gurugram in which he was involved in 2017 and 2018,” Singh said.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 01:24 IST