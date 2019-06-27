Man hangs self in Kherki Daula flat, was out of a job: Cops

A 40-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his house in Kherki Daula on Wednesday morning. The police said no suicide note was recovered and a preliminary probe revealed that he was stressed, as he was out of a job.

According to the police, the incident was reported to them around 8am by the man’s wife, who works as domestic help, and had returned home after work. A police official privy to the investigations, requesting anonymity, said she returned and saw the body hanging from a ceiling fan.

“His wife said he was unemployed and had been under stress. She said he was an alcoholic. We are questioning neighbours to check if he was under debt,” the police officer said.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.

The man hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been staying in a rented accommodation in Kherki Daula with his wife.

ALLEGED SUICIDE IN SECTOR 10 FLAT

In another case, a 36-year-old man, who worked with a private firm, allegedly hanged himself at his rented house in Sector 10. The police said the man’s family had gone to his village in Uttar Pradesh and he was alone at the time of the incident.

Azad, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Sector 10 A police station, said the man’s landlord, who lives nearby, came to the house for an errand and after noticing him hanging, reported the incident to the police control room around 7am.

“No suicide note was recovered. The reason for the alleged suicide is not known. The body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination,” Azad said.

The police said that they have filed an inquest report. The victim was taken to civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 03:20 IST