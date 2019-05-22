Man hangs self in Sec 78; three booked

A 44-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Shikohpur, Sector 78, on Sunday evening. The police said a suicide note , allegedly written by the victim, in which he accused three people of harassing him, was recovered from the room.

The police have booked the three people mentioned in the note after the victim’s son filed a complaint on Monday. According to the police, the victim, from Purnia district (Bihar), worked as a clerk at a private company in Sector 78 and was staying in slums in the area.

The police said the incident was reported on Sunday evening when the victim was found hanging from a steel rod on the ceiling in his room.

The victim’s son stated in the FIR that he received a phone call around 4.30 pm informing him that his father had hung himself. “I rushed to his rented room and saw that his body on the floor and a rope was tied around his neck. The police discovered a note inside a brown diary. In the note, he wrote that three persons had been harassing him and were responsible for his death,” said the victim’s son.

Karambir Singh, assistant sub inspector, said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. The police is conducting the probe.”

The victim’s autopsy conducted on Monday confirmed death by hanging. A case was registered under Section 306 of the IPC at the Kherki Daula police station on Monday.

First Published: May 22, 2019 03:22 IST