Man hangs to death in Gurugram

A man, in his late twenties, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Sector 33 on Friday. The police said that in his suicide note, the man has alleged that his wife, mother-in-law and a relative were harassing him.

“My brother got married in April 2018. He was under stress because of his wife, mother-in-law and a relative,” the deceased’s younger brother stated in his FIR. However, the family members of the deceased’s widow have denied the allegations of harassment. “He used to beat her (his wife) and was depressed even before they got married,” a relative of the man’s widow said.

Kuldeep, investigating officer, Sadar police station, said, “We found a suicide note at the spot. The persons mentioned in the suicide note are yet to be arrested.”

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 03:50 IST