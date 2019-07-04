Man held for forcing wife to file fake sexual assault cases

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly forcing his 22-year-old wife to register false cases of sexual assault against people to extort them for money. The matter came to light on Tuesday when the woman approached the Gurugram police commissioner to complain against a district and sessions court judge, alleging that he had molested her while he was recording her statement in a gang rape case filed in Manesar on June 29, the police said.

The woman later allegedly confessed before the police after the complaint was forwarded to the crime team and a senior woman police officer was asked to investigate the case. During questioning, she revealed that her husband had forced her to file a false case of molestation against the judge as well as others in the past, and had allegedly threatened her life, the police said.

A team was formed and after the preliminary investigation, a case was registered against the husband, a resident of Tauru in Nuh, at Manesar police station under sections 193 (Punishment for false evidence), 195 (Giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment), 195A (Threatening any person to give false evidence), 211( False charge of offence made with intent to injure), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 377 (unnatural sex), 496 (Marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage), 498A (Dowry harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station.

The police said the suspect sells Unani medicine from a roadside tent in Tauru to earn a livelihood.

The woman, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan told the police that she met her husband while she was working in a private hospital in Tauru, Nuh, in September 2016. He introduced himself as a doctor, befriended her and proposed to her, the police said, adding that the woman also alleged that she was forced to change her religion and forced to marry him.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said the suspect also got a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court against her family members, who were against their wedding, highlighting a threat to their life from her family and demanded police protection. The court had directed the provision of police protection to the couple. “During her counselling, she revealed that her husband forced her to file the false cases after he was granted bail in an attempt to murder case filed in Nuh on September 20 last year. He had been lodged in Bhondsi jail for four months and was under debt. He had no source of income and forced her to extort people for money,” he said.

Their modus operandi would be to pretend to file a case after “a few days” so that the police could not find any medical or physical evidence, said Akil.

The woman filed a false case of gang rape on May 1 in Rewari against eight men and demanded money to settle the case. On June 29, she filed a gang rape case against four other men at Manesar police station and was taken to the district and sessions court on Tuesday to record her statement, following which her husband allegedly tortured her and forced her to complain against the judge, the police said.

Akil said that the man suspected his wife of having an affair and would confine her to the house. “The man is a history-sheeter and wanted money to restart his work and to survive. He took her to Chandigarh to meet a lawyer on July 1 and asked her to sign on a complaint against the judge, following which they came to his office with a copy of complaint,” he said. The woman told police that he would subject her to unnatural sex and brutally assault her whenever she raised objections.

“The couple has a daughter and the husband has forced her to abort her child several times, suspecting her character. She has recorded a statement stating that no one except her husband has ever raped her and the men were falsely implicated,” said Akil.

The man was produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded to one day police custody.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 03:15 IST