Man held for molesting 4-year-old in Gurugram

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday night for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl from neighbourhood in Sector 37.

According to police, the victim’s mother filed a police complaint on Monday evening, alleging that the man, who lived in their neighbourhood, had molested her daughter. She told police that he lured her to his room while she was playing outside the house. In her complaint, the mother said that she was informed by a girl from neighbourhood around 5:30pm that an uncle has picked her daughter. When the woman went to her neighbour’s building where she spotted her daughter’s slippers on the first floor.

The complainant knocked at the door but no one responded. With the help of neighbours, she forced open the door and found her daughter crying on the bed, the police said. The victim told her mother that the suspect had removed her clothes and molested her.

The accused was identified as Vishnu alias Kirishnadev from Nepal. Shamsher Singh, ACP (crime), said the accused was arrested within four hours and produced before the court on Tuesday. He was sent to judicial custody.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 05:00 IST