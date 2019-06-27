Man held for raping woman in Gurugram Sector 53

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman in Sector 53. The police said the suspect is the victim’s neighbour, and was arrested after the woman filed a police complaint on Wednesday.

The police said that the victim said he barged into her house on June 17 evening when her husband had gone to work, and then allegedly raped her.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said the suspect lives in a rented room near the victim’s house and runs a shop in the vicinity. “Following the complaint, he was arrested on Wednesday morning and sent to judicial custody,” Boken said.

The police said the victim’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and her medical examination was conducted.

A case was registered against the accused person under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Wednesday, the police said.

In Bajghera, a woman was allegedly assaulted by her tenant after a dispute over maintenance in the rented property and security deposit. The police said she said the accused man had complained to her to get some fixtures repaired but when she went to the house, he allegedly manhandled and threatened her. The police said she then asked him to vacate the house, but he fled.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the suspect is yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against him under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station, police said.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 03:26 IST