Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 08, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Man held in Gurugram for molesting 11-year-old neighbour

The victim’s mothe told the police that the man caught hold of her daughter when she went to have water near the water tank around 10pm.

gurgaon Updated: Jun 09, 2019 03:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
crimes against women,molestation,rape
The girl raised the alarm following which the family members rushed to the spot and found her crying, police said.(AFP)

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 11-year-old girl on Friday night near her house in Manesar, said police.

According to the police, the girl’s mother filed a complaint on Friday night alleging that the man, who lived in their neighbourhood, had molested her daughter. She told the police that the man caught hold of her daughter when she went to have water near the water tank around 10pm. The girl raised the alarm following which the family members rushed to the spot and found her crying, police said.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the suspect, a daily wage labourer. He was sent on 14-days judicial custody after.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 03:28 IST

tags

more from gurgaon
trending topics