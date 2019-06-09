Man held in Gurugram for molesting 11-year-old neighbour

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 11-year-old girl on Friday night near her house in Manesar, said police.

According to the police, the girl’s mother filed a complaint on Friday night alleging that the man, who lived in their neighbourhood, had molested her daughter. She told the police that the man caught hold of her daughter when she went to have water near the water tank around 10pm. The girl raised the alarm following which the family members rushed to the spot and found her crying, police said.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the suspect, a daily wage labourer. He was sent on 14-days judicial custody after.

