Man in Manesar arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old daughter when drunk

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter when he was allegedly drunk on Saturday afternoon at their house in Manesar, the police said.

There was no one else at the house at the time of the incident and the man fled after the girl started shouting, the police said on Sunday. The man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, Kanta Devi, station house officer of the Manesar women’s police station, said.

Around 8am Saturday, the victim’s mother left for work and the girl and her elder brother went to school, the girl’s mother told the police. She added that the accused was home in an inebriated state.

Later in the day, the girl fell ill, and both the children were sent back home by the school authorities. But when they got home, the accused man sent his son back to school, the police said.

The woman told the police that he then locked the room in which the victim was resting and raped her. “When the girl started shouting, the accused got scared and ran away,” Kanta Devi said.

When the girl’s mother returned home in the evening, she found her daughter crying. The girl told her mother about her ordeal and the mother filed a police complaint.

“The accused was arrested from the village in a drunken state,” Devi said.

“The girl underwent a medical examination. Her statement will be recorded before a city magistrate, under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” said sub-inspector Saroj, Manesar women’s police station.

An FIR was filed under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday, based on the complaint. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh, and has been living in Gurugram for the past 10 years, the police said.

