Man kidnapped at gunpoint, gagged, locked in car’s boot for 4 hours, and robbed

A 22-year-old driver was kidnapped at gunpoint, tied up and locked in the car’s boot for four hours after which he was let go in an isolated area by five men, who fled with his car, wallet and mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Nazeem, a resident of Palwal who drives his car for an e-tailer in the city, was kidnapped by a group of five men when he was waiting outside the company office around 11am on Sunday in Bilaspur, said assistant sub-inspector Rajender Kumar, who is the investigation officer in the case.

“He was gagged, his hands and legs were tied and he was locked in the car’s boot. They let him go at an isolated place on Rewari Road around 4pm. They also stole his wallet, mobile phone. He walked from the area and found a temple from where he borrowed a baba’s phone and called the police,” Nazeem’s father said, adding that the accused were riding on two motorcycles.

An FIR was registered into the incident under sections 365 (abduction), 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. No arrest has been made as yet.

ASI Kumar said that the police were yet to find any leads about the accused.

There have been multiple incidents in the recent past in Bilaspur, in which people have been abducted in cars, robbed, and later left off in isolated areas.

On Saturday, a man who came to the city to buy a car after seeing an advertisement on an online platform, was robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by five unidentified men.

On September 5, a gang had stolen Rs 2.9 lakh from a man at gunpoint who had come down to Bilaspur to buy a car from them after seeing an advertisement they had posted on the same platform.

