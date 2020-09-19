Man kills father, self over property dispute in Gurugram Sec 9A

gurugram

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:47 IST

A 32-year-old lawyer shot his 62-year-old father before turning the gun on himself in Sector 9 A on Saturday, said police. Police suspect that the incident could have been a fallout of a property dispute.

Police said Rajveer Dahiya, who had retired from the Delhi Police ran a paying guest facility in Luxman Vihar since 2016.

Assistant commissioner of police Preet Pal Sangwan said that a preliminary probe revealed that Rajveer’s son Ravinder Dahiya wanted the PG transferred to his name. “Ravinder took up the issue with his father several times, but Rajveer didn’t do it and instead chided him for being dependent on him financially,” he police.

Sangwan said Rajveer used to stay at the PG facility and manage it too, and Ravinder helped him. The duo had employed a woman from a nearby eatery to cook meals twice a day and make tea between 3pm and 4pm.

“She claims that when she went to the PG at around 3pm, she found the bodies lying in a pool of blood,” said Sangwan. The dead person’s family were soon informed who called the police, he added.

Ravinder allegedly pumped two bullets into his father -- into his chest and another to his head -- before shooting himself in the head, said police.

“The cause behind the incident is being probed. Both men had died on the spot. We are recording statements of the family members,” said Sangwan.

Police said the PG was empty since the lockdown in March and Rajveer lived alone on the second floor, being estranged from his wife and two sons. The bodies were found on the first floor.

Ravinder used to visit him daily to discuss the property and they fought daily too, family members told police.

Manjeet Dahiya, Ravinder’s younger brother, told police that Ravinder was upset over marital issues too.

Deputy commissioner of police Sumer Singh Yadav, along with a forensics team, arrived at the crime spot. He said that it seemed like the duo had a heated argument before the shooting.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against deceased Ravinder, and sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) against his in-laws at Sector 9 police station on Saturday late evening, but no one was arrested.