Man loses Rs 1.37crore deposited in bank account

A man was allegedly duped of Rs 1.37 crore by unidentified persons.

The amount was deducted from his bank account without his knowledge in Jharsa, the police said.

According to the police, the transactions took place over 10 days in April. According to the police, the victim is a farmer and had given his land to the government.

For the acquisition of land by the government, he was given a compensation amount, which was deposited in his bank account.

“The government was paying me money for my land since January. There was around Rs 1.65 crore in my bank account. For the past few months, I was not receiving any messages from my bank regarding the transactions. On Friday, when I went to the bank, they told me that Rs 1.37 crore had been withdrawn from my account in April,” the victim said in his first information report (FIR).

He added that he did not give his ATM card to other or share his bank details with anyone.

Rakesh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 37 police station, said, “The police are yet to identify the suspects. The transaction took place over 10 days in April. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the unidentified persons under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Monday, the police said.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 05:14 IST