Man murders security guard after tiff, dumps body in sewer; arrested

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:51 IST

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 48-year-old security guard after a tiff during consuming liquor and then dumping his body in a sewer in DLF Phase 3 area.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Suresh Kumar, worked as a security guard at a society in DLF Phase 3, and had gone missing on September 14. His brother, Munesh Kumar, had filed a missing persons’ complaint at Nathupur police post on September 19.

In the complaint, Munesh had stated that his brother had not returned home after completing his shift on September 14. Munesh had said that his brother usually worked till 8pm. After he did not return, they searched for him in nearby areas for 2-3 days and then approached the police.

Police said on September 21, Munesh and his nephew Krishan, were looking for the victim when they noticed Suresh’s dead body lying in a partially covered sewer near a Metro station in DLF Phase 3 area, behind the petrol pump. They immediately informed the police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “After the victim’s decomposed body was recovered from the sewer, a charge of murder was added to the earlier FIR and a case was registered against unidentified person. A post-mortem was conducted subsequently. Further probe revealed that he had been hit with a heavy object and then his body was dumped in the sewer.”

Police said on Wednesday, the accused man, identified as Jagat Singh, a native of Almora, Uttarakhand, was arrested from Nathupur, DLF phase 3.

“The accused, who is a driver, said that he and Suresh were drinking alcohol on September 14 evening near the petrol pump. While drinking, the two had a fight regarding payment of the liquor purchased. Singh hit him with a brick on his head multiple times, following which Suresh fell to the ground, unconscious. Singh then dumped his body in a sewer nearby. Since the sewer had water, it is suspected that Suresh drowned,” said Boken.

Police said they had confiscated all relevant evidences from the crime spot. The suspect, Singh, was produced in a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.