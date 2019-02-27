Man out on bail found dead in Gurugram’s Daulatabad, lens on friend

A 24-year-old man, who was out on bail, was found dead by the roadside with a bullet injury on his chest in the early hours of Tuesday in Daulatabad, the police said. Police suspect that the man was shot dead by his friend, after the duo consumed alcohol earlier that day.

The deceased, identified as Sachin, 24, was a resident of a village near Daulatabad. He had gone to the court on Monday to attend a hearing, hours before he was found dead, said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash, who is the investigation officer in the case. Later, he consumed alcohol with his friend Amit, 28, who was also out on bail, the police said. Based on preliminary investigation, the police suspect that Amit shot him dead.

“After getting information about the body, we went to the spot and found it lying under his bike. Initially, I thought it was a road accident,” the ASI said. Police rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. “We did not know that he was shot dead, till the doctor told us about it. The bullet was lodged in his body,” he said.

Family members told the police that they were in touch with the victim till around 8pm on Monday.

“They were in touch with him after he had finished his work at the court. He had even called his parents multiple times informing that he will be coming home soon. But his family members told us that his phone was switched off after 8pm,” the ASI said.

The family told the police that Sachin was with Amit, when the alleged murder occurred. “We are yet to establish a motive for the murder,” the ASI said. An FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and the Arms Act at the Rajendra Park police station.

Police said the victim was accused of shooting a man in the city in 2018.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 04:18 IST