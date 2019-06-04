Man poses as gangster to extort money in Gurugram

The man, who allegedly made dozens of extortion calls to a city-based businessman by posing as gangster Kaushal between May 31 and June 1, was arrested on Monday, said the police.

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Ajay alias Mangal, a resident of Feroze Gandhi Colony in Sector 9, was arrested near Rajiv Chowk on Monday evening while he was waiting for one of his friends. A case under section 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered at New Colony police station on Sunday night.

The police said they received a complaint on Sunday from a businessman, Sanjay Dhingra, alleging that on May 31 and June 1, he received a call from an unknown caller, who introduced himself as Kaushal. The caller asked for ₹10 lakh as protection money and threatened him with dire consequences. He also threatened to harm his family members. More than 10 such calls were made in the two days.

Dhingra, on Sunday, finally approached the police.

The police said they are suspecting his involvement in several more such cases. On June 1, the police had booked a close aide of Kaushal for making an extortion call to a real state agent.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST