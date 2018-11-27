Man rams speeding SUV into police barricade, thrashes cops with baseball bat

A Jhajjar resident was arrested for allegedly beating up two police officials with a baseball bat after crashing his Scorpio car into a barricade and an electricity pole in Pataudi, police said on Monday. The two policemen sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Medanta hospital for treatment, they said.

Officials privy to the case said that the SUV driver was under the influence of alcohol and wanted to escape by driving through the police barricade.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday when constable Rakesh Kumar, special police officer (SPO) Kanwar Singh and SPO Mukesh Kumar were on a routine duty at a barricade in village Mandpura, Haley Mandi.

Around 8.15 pm, the SUV, going towards Jat Shahpur village, rammed into an electricity pole at high speed. As the policemen, who were stationed 20-25 metres from the accident spot, approached the car to offer help, the driver drove towards them and crashed into the police barricade.

In the FIR, constable Kumar said that the officials fell on the road while trying to evade the speeding car.

“The car came to a halt after crashing into the barricade. When SPO Singh and I approached the driver, he came charging at us with a baseball bat and landed a heavy blow on Singh’s head. A friend of the accused man, who was following behind, stopped his car and hit me with a stick several times. Both the men drove away after beating us,” said the constable in his complaint.

The police said the officials were able to note down the registration number of the Scorpio car, which led the police to arrest the driver, identified as Hari Om.

Surender Yadav, assistant sub-inspector, Hailey Mandi police post, said SPO Singh and constable Kumar were rushed in an ambulance to Medanta hospital.

“The police officials are undergoing treatment for head and chest injuries at the hospital. It seems that the Scorpio driver was in an inebriated condition and wanted to escape being charged by the police. His accomplice, who was following him in another car, is at large,” said Yadav.

The police said the accused would be produced in the district court on Tuesday and they are checking if he has a criminal record.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 34 (common intention) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station, said the police.

