Man, relative booked for beating up wife

A 25-year-old woman has alleged that she was beaten up with a rod by her husband and his relative in Mohammadpur village. Police on Tuesday booked the two men and started a probe in the case.

According to the police, the woman and the suspects, who hail from Madhya Pradesh, were staying in Mohammadpur. The incident took place on May 13, police said, adding that the couple had come to the city to look for work.

“Over a month ago, my husband and one of his relatives beat me up with a road. I fainted during the incident and sustained injuries to my head. My husband has threatened to kill me,” the victim said in her first information report (FIR). Police said she had filed a complaint in the matter on June 25.

Karambir, head constable at Sector 57 police station, said that the married couple has returned to their native town in Madhya Pradesh. “Police registered a case after receiving the complaint. However, the couple has now returned to Madhya Pradesh. No accused have been arrested yet. Police are investigating the case,” he said.

A case was registered against the two men under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 57 police station.

