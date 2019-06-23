Man riding scooter snatches Rs 10 lakh from sweets shop owner in Gurugram

An owner of a sweets shop at a market in Jacobpura was robbed on Friday night by a man riding a scooter, who allegedly snatched ₹10 lakh from him. The police said that they are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot to identify the snatcher.

The incident comes almost a month after a garment shop owner was robbed and murdered near Jain temple in Sadar Bazar.

According to the police, Yash Kalra, the victim and owner of Hari Sweets, was walking towards his car, parked near his shop, around 10.45 pm, when the accused man snatched the bag of cash from him. “I started walking towards my car. I was carrying my bag which contained around Rs 10 lakh in cash — collection from the sales over three days. Suddenly, a man on a scooter came and snatched my bag. When I screamed for help, my staff ran after him but could not catch him,” Kalra said in his first information report.

Ranjeet Singh Bhayana, an advocate in district court, who lives near the spot, said that the CCTV cameras installed at his house captured the incident. He added, “There were at least four men doing a reconnaissance of the area close to the shop.”

Kalra, Bhayana, and at least 20 other businessmen of the market in Jacobpura met Sumer Singh, DCP (west) on Saturday morning and discussed the issue.

Dalvir Singh, SHO, Gurugram city police station, said, “The footage is grainy and the accused and number of his scooter are not clearly visible. The police are investigating the case.”

Kalra said he is worried about the deteriorating law and order situation for traders. He added, “I have asked my children to look for an alternative career.”

A case was registered against the accused under section 379A of the IPC at the Gurugram city police station on Friday.

