Man robbed of cash, belongings worth Rs 78,000 on Dwarka Expressway

Two masked men robbed a 32-year-old executive of his mobile phone and other belongings on the Dwarka Expressway late Wednesday night when he was returning home from Bijwasan in Delhi, the police said Thursday.

The unidentified accused took one gold ring worth Rs 40,000 from the victim, a cellphone worth Rs 35,000 and Rs 2,800 in cash, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said.

The incident took place on the relatively isolated Dwarka Expressway around 9pm when the victim, Arun Prasad from Tamil Nadu, was returning to his home in New Palam Vihar from his workplace.

“Two unidentified men waved at Prasad to stop him. He halted his two-wheeler a feet ahead of where the men were standing,” the ACP said, adding that the men, who had covered their faces with handkerchiefs, came and hit him on the back of the head.

“They assaulted me, dragged me to the nearby bushes and robbed me at knife-point. They snatched my new mobile phone, gold ring and wallet,” Prasad wrote in his police complaint. A case of robbery was registered against unidentified persons at the Bajghera police station under sections 379-A (snatching), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim also sustained minor injuries in the attack, police said. ACP Singh said that though Prasad could not see the faces of the accused, they are trying to “draw a sketch to identify the accused.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 04:46 IST