Man robbed of Rs 52K, gold chain during shared ride in cab in Gurugram; 13th case this year

A 45-year-old man was robbed of Rs 52,000, a mobile phone, and a gold chain by four people, who offered him a ride in a shared cab from Shankar Chowk, the police said. This is the 13th such case in 2019.

The victim, Hanny Vijan, boarded the cab around 9 pm on Friday and was let off in Palwal around 3.30 am on Saturday, said Subhash Chand, sub-inspector(SI), who is the investigation officer in the case.

An FIR has been registered at Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

The money was taken from Vijan’s bank account, after the accused forced him to reveal his ATM pin. “We are yet to identify the accused and have written the banks to provide us with CCTV footage from the two ATM counters from where the accused withdrew the money,” the SI said.

Multiple teams of the crime investigation agency (CIA) of the city police are working on such cases and the police said that several such gangs were operating in the city. “Two special teams, one from Sector 29 and the other from DLF Phase-2, have also been formed to nab the accused,” Chand said.

In the last two months of 2018, about 15 such cases were reported primarily from junctions along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. On December 17, the police arrested a gang of four individuals, who allegedly robbed people after offering them shared cab rides on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

In January, another four-member gang was busted by the city police. Hundreds of people take shared rides in cabs to return to their house after work owing to lack of public transport in the city.

The main areas from which people take shared rides include Rajiv Chowk, Iffcco Chowk and Shankar Chowk. In another incident, a man was robbed of his gold ring and chain at knifepoint at a park next to a temple in Sector 40 by two unidentified men.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 05:05 IST