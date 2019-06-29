Man robbed of SUV near hospital in Sector 43

A man was robbed of his SUV near a private hospital in Sector 43 around 12.15am on Thursday by four people, the police said. The man, who was going to his house in DLF-5, was waylaid and threatened by the four suspects.

The man’s wife said that four men, on two motorcycles, blocked her husband’s path. “One of them slammed on the window with a gun and asked my husband to roll it down. He also asked him to open the door. Suddenly, they started banging on the windows from both sides. My husband was nervous and opened the door,” she said.

Police said it was not certain if the suspects were carrying a gun.

She said that her husband got out of the car and started shouting for help. “This prompted the suspects to flee with the car. Our home is about 10 minutes from the spot. Later, we reported the incident to the police ,” she said.

The suspects allegedly took the man’s wallet, containing ₹10,000 cash, an iPhone, credit cards and an identification card, the police said.

Jagbir Singh, SHO, Sushant Lok police station, said the accused are yet to be identified. “We have checked the CCTVs in the area and are trying to trace them,” said the SHO.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 03:14 IST