Man run over by state roadways bus near Kherki Daula toll, dies

An unidentified man was allegedly run over by a Haryana Roadways bus near Shikhohpur turn on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, about two kilometres from the Kherki Daula toll plaza at 9am on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased appeared to be in his mid-30s, police said adding that the victim was not carrying any documents, which could help in his identification.

The bus driver, who is yet to be identified, fled after the accident. Police said they would issue a notice to the nodal officer of Haryana Roadways, under Section 133 of The Motor Vehicles Act, to seek information about the driver.

Sub-inspector Virender, who is investigating the case, said, “According to eyewitnesses, the man died on the spot. He was taken to Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The victim sustained injuries on face, head and chest.

As per the protocol, the body will be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours before post-mortem. A case was registered against the bus driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence).

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 05:04 IST