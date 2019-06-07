Man shoots at car in Basai, flees; cops say plot dispute

An unidentified man allegedly fired two shots at a car parked outside a house in Basai village in Sector 9A on Wednesday night before escaping on a two-wheeler.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, and that preliminary probe shows personal enmity could be the reason behind the shooting. Two spent cartridges were recovered from near an SUV parked across the house where the incident allegedly took place, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11pm when the complainant, Jitender Kataria, his brother and a friend, were inside their house in Basai village. Police said a man came on a scooter and allegedly fired two gunshots outside their house. The bullets hit the side of an i20 car above the window panes. The car belongs to the complainant’s friend, who was in the house, police said, adding that a suspect could be seen in the CCTV footage exiting the lane, but his face was covered.

“He stopped the scooter (at 11.02pm), got down and fired two shots, which hit my friend’s car. The car was parked next to the gate,” Kataria said.

Sector 9A station house officer Basant Chauhan said, “The complainant said he suspected the involvement of two men from their village with whom his family had a property dispute. He said the shooting was an act of intimidation. The people who have been named in the complaint have some criminal cases against them and the two families have clashed in the past.”

Police said they will question the suspects mentioned in the complaint.

A case was registered against unidentified suspect under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 03:06 IST