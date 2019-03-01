Man shot at allegedly for refusing to pool in money for road repair

A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot twice by two motorcycle-borne men, late on Wednesday night in Naharpur Rupa village, police said, adding that the shooting was seen as a fallout of a dispute over pooling money to repair a village road.

The victim, Deepak, a resident of Naharpur Rupa, was shot by the two suspects, who are also from the village, the police said, adding that they were yet to find any criminal background of the suspects, but were conducting raids to arrest them. Deepak’s condition of is stated to be stable.

“About six months ago, Deepak, who works as a driver, and other villagers were collecting money for repairing a road but the accused refused to contribute. This had led to a fight between the two accused and the victim,” Sadar station house officer Dalbir Singh said.

The victim was outside his house around 10.30pm Wednesday, when the accused men approached him on a motorcycle. “Both of them fired at him. He suffered two bullet injuries, one in the abdomen and other in the chest. They fled and Deepak was rushed to a nearby private hospital,” the SHO said, adding that they could not immediately say why Deepak was attacked six months after the initial fight.

An FIR was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sadar Police Station. There’s been a sharp rise in the number of attacks, many of which have been lethal, over petty disputes in the city.

On February 19, hostility over a scooter cost a 25-year-old cook his life. He was hit on the head by an acquaintance. On New Year Eve, a dispute over a phone call had escalated into a violent brawl and led to the death of a 19-year-old man in Sector 7. The man was killed after he refused to hand over his phone to a drunk man.

On November 1, 2018, a man had allegedly strangled his friend’s baby boy to take revenge after he had felt insulted during a friendly gathering at the victim’s shanty in Sohna.

