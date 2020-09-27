Man shot at by an acquaintance in Manesar

gurugram

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 23:59 IST

A man suffered a wound after he was allegedly shot at by an acquaintance following an altercation in the IMT Manesar area on Saturday night. The police said the victim was rushed to a private hospital in Manesar, where his condition is said to be stable. The accused person was arrested by the police late on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim, who is identified by first name as Inderpal, is a resident of Naharpur Kasan. He had gone to a tempo stand in Sector 6, IMT Manesar, to purchase some essentials. The police said he ran into an acquaintance, Krishna, at the tempo stand and the two had a discussion over tea regarding some trivial matter.

Nitika Gahlaut, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar, said, “The argument escalated into a fight and the accused man pulled out a countrymade pistol and shot at the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound in the upper chest area and was admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is presently stable. The accused man was arrested by the police.”

The police said the countrymade gun has been confiscated from the possession of the accused man and they are checking his criminal record.

A case was registered against the accused man under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code(IPC) and the Arms Act at IMT Manesar police station on Saturday. He was produced in a district court and sent to judicial custody, said the police.