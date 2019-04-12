Man shot at in Farrukhnagar over personal enmity: Police

Three men were booked for allegedly firing at a man when he was returning from work in Farrukhnagar on Wednesday night. The man escaped unhurt in the incident, police said, adding that a dispute with an acquaintance over sharing a cab might have been the reason for the attack.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.10am when the victim, Nitesh Kumar, was going home from his office at a taxi stand, when three men came on a motorcycle and shot at him.

The accused men have been identified as Jinnat, Vipin and Gourav Shokeen, all of whom are known to the victim, police said.

In his police complaint, Kumar said, “Jinnat started abusing me and suddenly, Gourav, who was seated pillion, aimed his gun at me and fired a shot. I was fortunate to have escaped the gunfire. I started shouting and the accused ran away from the spot.”

Police said the victim had an altercation almost a month ago with Jinnat regarding sharing a cab.

Hari Kishan, sub-inspector (SI), Farrukhnagar police station, said it was not certain if the gunshot was fired in the air or aimed at the victim.

“The victim said that last month, when he was going to attend a wedding function in the village, he had an argument with Jinnat over sharing a cab. The fight had escalated, following which the accused had vowed revenge. The accused men are yet to be arrested. Police are conducting raids to nab them,” said SI Kishan.

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code, and section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday, said police.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 02:05 IST