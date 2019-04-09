Man smashes wife’s head with stone in Gurugram, held: Police

Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man from Aya Nagar in Delhi for allegedly killing his wife by smashing her head with a stone in the forest area near Nathupur, DLF Phase 3, after a heated argument between them over his suspicions that she was having an affair.

The police arrested the suspect, identified as Dharmender Kumar, after they recovered the woman’s body from Nathupur on Sunday morning. According to the police, Kumar, a resident of Akrauli in Uttar Pradesh, informed his brother after killing his wife. Later, his brother told his wife and she informed the nephew of the landlord who called the police. A PCR van reached the spot and rushed the woman to the Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police said the couple had been living in a rented accommodation at Chhatarpur in Delhi for the past five months. They had got married after a courtship of six months.

The victim, 20, was identified as Kajal, a native of Assam. She worked as a domestic help in the area, said the police. The accused, who worked at an eatery shop in Ghaziabad, was currently unemployed, which was allegedly one of the reasons for frequent fights between the two.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the couple was on their way to Gurugram to meet Kumar’s elder brother, who lived in Nathupur slum area, said the police.

“While walking towards the house, the couple had a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Kumar allegedly attacked her head multiple times with a stone. He probably thought she would not be identified,” said Karan Goyal, assistant commissioner of police (DLF).

Kumar then fled the spot and boarded a bus for Moradabad in UP from Delhi.

Kumar’s brother became suspicious when they did not reach his house until evening and their mobile phones were switched off. He approached the police. However, no missing report was lodged.

“The man after killing his wife boarded a bus and went to his parents in Akrauli, some 280 km from Gurugram. He told his parents about the murder. He told them that she died on the spot. They informed his elder brother about it,” said Goyal.

The police identified the woman with the help of her Aadhar card and mobile phone recovered from the spot. They called the last dialled numbers and also set three numbers, including of the husband, on technical surveillance, and tracked his location in UP and in Delhi on Monday.

The accused reached Aya Nagar on Monday, and was on his way to his rented room when the police nabbed him.

The police have recovered the stone used in the crime and the clothes the accused were wearing.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 04:36 IST