Man stalks, harasses ex-colleague; held

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stalking a Delhi-based woman, who was his former colleague at a private company in Udyog Vihar. Police said the suspect was earlier dismissed from the job by the company management after the victim, a human resource professional, had complained of harassment and stalking during the office hours.

Devender, station house officer (SHO), Udyog Vihar police station, said that on Monday, the accused man came to the gate of the private company and tried to talk to the woman as she was exiting. “The victim said that despite turning down his repeated advances, the accused kept stalking her and even brought a gift for her on Monday,” the SHO said.

Police said the woman filed a complaint on Monday night and a case was registered under section 354-D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station on Tuesday.

In another case, a 32-year-old woman alleged that she was raped on the pretext of marriage by a man from Rajasthan, who also took Rs 1.5 lakh from her. Police said the woman got acquainted with the man over the past one year.

A police official said that children of the woman and the man are studying in the same school. “After getting acquainted, the two got into a relationship and the accused man took Rs 1.5 lakh from her. The woman said that when she asked him to get married, he refused,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 03:57 IST