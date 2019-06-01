Man succumbs to injuries, four booked

A 48-year-old man died on Thursday, a week after he sustained injuries in an alleged altercation with his neighbours, in Rajendra Park, said the police.

The police have booked at least four persons from the victim’s neighbourhood on the charge of murder.

According to the police, the victim, Padam Singh, had an altercation with his neighbours on May 22 over an unknown matter, following which he was allegedly beaten up with sticks. The police said some of the accused persons had kicked him and roughed him up.

Rohtash, station house officer (SHO), Rajendra Park police station, said, the victim sustained internal injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

“On the day of the incident, the matter was reported but both the parties had reached a settlement and decided against filing a police complaint. On May 30, the victim died due to internal injuries, prompting his family to file a police complaint. He did not have serious external injuries though,” said SHO.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Rajendra Park police station on Thursday, said the police.

The police said the reason for the alleged fight between the neighbours was not known. “Among the accused persons, two have been identified while at least two others are unknown. No one has been arrested so far,” said SHO.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 00:49 IST