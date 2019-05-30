Man threatens, attacks tenant restaurateur with knife over rent

A restaurant owner was allegedly attacked with a knife and threatened with dire consequences in Sector 66, on Monday night, by the landlord of the property where his establishment is located over a dispute regarding the rent. The police said that a case pertaining to the rate of rent for the property on which the restaurant is located is already in court.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday around 8.30pm when the suspect allegedly came to attack the victim at his restaurant. The suspect was allegedly in an inebriated state.

“He physically assaulted me with a knife in front of everyone in the market, all of which was open at the time. He was in an inebriated state. He damaged my laptop and printer, and other things of value at the restaurant. The staff members of my restaurant saw the incident. My payments regarding the rent are up to date,” the victim said in his first information report (FIR). He added that the suspect threatened him with dire consequences if he did not vacate the spot.

Rajesh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 56 police station said, “The suspect has been asking the victim to pay the rent at current market price. They are fighting a case related to the same in the court. The suspect is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 56 police station on Tuesday, police said.

First Published: May 30, 2019 01:19 IST