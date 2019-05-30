Man videotapes woman flatmate, molests her

A woman was allegedly molested and videotaped by a man, who was her flatmate in Farrukhnagar, on Wednesday.

The police said that the man allegedly blackmailed her using the objectionable video.

According to the police, the victim had been sharing the flat with the accused man for the past few days.

A police officer privy to the investigation, said, “The suspected man secretly videotaped the victim and then threatened to upload it online. After incessantly blackmailing her, the suspect later molested her. He is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case.”

The police officer added that the victim was consensually living with the suspect in Farrukhnagar.

A case was registered against the man under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Women’s Manesar police station on Wednesday, the police said.

First Published: May 30, 2019 01:27 IST